W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.88M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.