TELUS (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.26 (-62.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.54B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.