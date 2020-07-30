Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.