U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.58M (-63.6% Y/Y).

Analysts forecast contribution margin of $30.4M.

Over the last 2 years, SLCA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.