United Airlines (UAL -2.1% ) warns it may need to furlough more pilots than expected, CNBC reports, as a significant rebound in travel demand remains distant.

United has plans to furlough about a third of its pilots - ~3,900 people - but "we may need to furlough more pilots in 2020, and in 2021, than originally planned," the company's senior VP of flight operations reportedly said in a staff note.

The airline earlier this month said jobs are at risk for 36K employees, or more than a third of its staff, and this week extended deadlines into August for voluntary leave and buyout applications.