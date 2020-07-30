Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has slid 3.1% amid Reuters headlines that two senators are urging a Justice Dept. investigation.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley are encouraging the DOJ to probe Zoom and TikTok (BDNCE), according to the report.

"We believe that it is imperative that the Department of Justice investigate and determine whether Zoom and TikTok’s business relationships, data handling practices, and operational connections to China pose a risk to Americans,” the senators say in a letter.

“Based on numerous reports, we are extremely concerned that Zoom and TikTok have disclosed private information about Americans to the PRC and engaged in censorship on behalf of the Chinese government," they say.

Following its breakneck work-from-home rally, Zoom has underperformed the S&P in the last month.