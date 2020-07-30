LyondellBasell Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2020 1:12 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)LYBBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.67B (-37.3% Y/Y).
- EBITDA estimated at $708.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.