Johnson Controls International Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2020 1:21 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)JCIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.11B (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects organic growth of -18.2% vs. 6% in 2Q 2019.
- Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.