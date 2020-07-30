Johnson Controls International Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.11B (-20.8% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects organic growth of -18.2% vs. 6% in 2Q 2019.
  • Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.
