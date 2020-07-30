Two U.S. senators are asking Wells Fargo (WFC -4.5% ) CEO Charlie Scharf to provide answers to extensive questions about reports that the bank paused mortgage payments for borrowers without their consent, NBC News reports.

Democrat Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Brian Schatz of Hawaii, both member of the Senate Banking Committee, wrote the letter on July 29 requesting documents and information on WFC's policy of placing customers in forbearance programs that they didn't request.

The practice can reflect poorly on borrowers credit reports, indicating that they didn't make monthly payments when they did.

The letter said that the news reports "raise even more questions about the inability of Wells Fargo and its leadership team to comply with the law and the needs of its customers."

"Investors should forget about Q2/2020 as all this is currently priced into the stock and instead look ahead and focus on the $10B+ cost-cutting initiative and how Wells Fargo's loan portfolio is in a much better place now compared to Q1," Stefan Redlich wrote on Seeking Alpha last week.