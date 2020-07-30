Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-74.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.4B (-34.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating income of $556.7M.

Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.