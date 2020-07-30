Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.16B (-44.8% Y/Y).

Oil-equivalent production estimate of 3,432 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.