For Q2, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC -2.4% ) reported total revenues of $480M (-53.8% Y/Y) beats consensus by $17.59M; sale of vacation ownership products down 84.5% to $53M and rental dropped 88% to $18M.

In its vacation ownership business, eight sales centers were open as of Q2 with an additional 34 sales centers having since re-opened; in interval international business, fewer than 240 resorts remain closed currently.

Total consolidated contract sales as of June 30, 2020 stood at $30M vs. $306M as of March 31, 2020.

Net loss of $70M or $1.68/share vs. net income of $49M or $1.10/share in year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA reflected a loss of $10M vs. $195M profit.

At the end of Q2, cash totaled $566M; $4.6 billion in debt outstanding.

VAC had all of its capacity available under its $600M revolving corporate credit facility; issued $500M of senior secured notes and repaid the entire O/S balance on its revolving corporate credit facility.

Post Q2, the Company completed a securitization of timeshare receivables.

"Beginning in late May, we saw our resort occupancies quickly build in states where restrictions had been lifted, illustrating the resilience of our customers and our leisure-focused business model. With occupancies returning, we have already reopened ~70% of our sales centers and are very encouraged as sales start to return. With results improving, we now expect cash flow in 2H20 to be positive," president & CEO Stephen P. Weisz commented.

Previously: Marriott Vacations EPS misses by $0.60, beats on revenue