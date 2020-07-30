Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.89 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.71B (-44.1% Y/Y).

Production estimate of 2,946 Mboe/day.

Over the last 1 year, CVX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.