Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) jumps 2.5% in after-hours trading after the REIT boosts guidance for 2020 core FFO per share to $6.00-6.10 from its prior range of $5.90-6.10; consensus is $6.05.

Sees 2020 total revenue of $3.775B-3.825B vs. prior range of $3.725B-3.825B; vs. $3.79B consensus.

Q2 core FFO per share of $1.54 vs. consensus of $1.48 and $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total operating revenue of $993M vs. $959.8M consensus and $800.8M in the year-ago quarter.

In Q2, DLR signed total bookings expected to generate $144M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12M contribution from interconnection and an $18M contribution from the combination with Interxion, which was completed on March 12, 2020.

Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled down 2.8% on a cash basis and up 7.2% on a GAAP basis.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

