Illinois Tool Works Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2020 1:37 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)ITWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-64.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (-35.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect organic growth of -32.2% vs. -2.8% in 2Q19; and operating income of $328.2M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ITW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward.
