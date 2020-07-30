LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q2 FFO per share, excluding a $17.7M non-recurring write-off, was 76 cents, beating the consensus of 74 cents.

Compares with 75 cent in the year-ago quarter.

The $17.7M write-off was for straight-line rent receivable and lease incentive balances related to an affiliate of Senior Lifestyle Corp.

Q2 total revenue of $28.5M vs. $45.4M consensus and $46.3M in Q2 2019.

Rental income of $20.3M fell from $38.3M a year ago due to the $17.7M adjustment for collectibility of rental income and lease incentives during Q2 2020 and reduction in rent related to the sale of the Preferred Care portfolio, partly offset by increased rent from acquisitions and lease transitions.

Interest income from mortgage loans of $7.82M increased from $7.35M.

G&A expenses of $4.58M vs. $4.60M a year earlier.

During Q2, LTC funded additional loan proceeds of $2.0M under an existing mortgage loan. The incremental funding bears interest at 8.89% escalating annually by 2.25%.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

