Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (-43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.97M (-25.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating income before financial services of $141M.

Over the last 2 years, SNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.