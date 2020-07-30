Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.