ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-60.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $515.49M (-28.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ITT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.