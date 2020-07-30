Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) gains 1.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 core EPS of 12 cents beats the 3 cent consensus.

Compares with 43 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"In the second quarter, we met our goal of strengthening our balance sheet. We accomplished this by reducing our debt by $727.5M and finishing the quarter with $826.1M in cash," said CEO Brian Harris.

LADR reports Q2 release of loan loan loss reserves of $729,00 vs. provision for loan losses of $26.2M in Q1 and $300,000 in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest income of -$6.3M vs. $21.2M in Q1 and $33.0M in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

