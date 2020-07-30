Semi stocks soar during earnings rush

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.4% versus the +0.4% for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after Qualcomm's earnings beat estimates, Lam Research's forecast suggested H2 memory spending improvement, Qorvo delivered surprise revenue gains.

Apple's supply chain is moving ahead of the earnings report scheduled for after the bell. Xilinx also reports AH.

Other top semi movers include foundry giant TSMC (TSM -3.0% ), Texas Instruments (TXN -1.7% ), and AMD (AMD +3.1% ), which hit a new record of $78.96.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has outperformed the sector YTD.

