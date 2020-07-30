Benchmark is sticking with its Buy rating on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) ahead of tomorrow's earnings.

But it's growing more cautious on the cableco as recent price appreciation has it approaching the firm's $600 price target - now implying just 6% more upside.

It's lowered its EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021; consensus expectations are for Charter to log EPS of $2.63 on revenues of $11.61B.

Charter shares are up 11.2% over the past month; they've appreciated 43.9% over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on Charter, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.