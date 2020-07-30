Trinseo (TSE -19.8% ) says Covid-19 took a heavy toll on Trinseo Q2 sales and earnings.

Reported net loss of $128M, as sales fell 40% to $570M and adjusted EBITDA went into negative territory at ($8)M,compared to positive $103M.

Sales within Trinseo’s synthetic rubber business unit fell 68% Y/Y to $36M. Lower sales volumes, and raw material cost passthrough also negatively impacted sales.

Latex Binders net sales of $165M, decreased 28%, a year ago.

Performance Plastics net sales of $189M decreased 46% versus prior year.

However, Frank Bozich, President and CEO added, Trinseo saw “significant end-market improvement” as the quarter progressed, particularly in June, with momentum still continuing.

Reported free cash flow of $58M.