Avantor (AVTR +10.9% ) up on beating Q2 earnings estimate with revenue in-line to the consensus to $1.48B (-3.5% Y/Y); AMEA posted the maximum increase of 13.5% to $100.2M in sales.

Adj. EBITDA increased ~2% to $273M, reflecting Y/Y margin increase of Americas (+210 bps), Europe (+120bps) and AMEA (+330bps).

YTD free cash flow of $316.2M, an increase of 641% Y/Y; adjusted net leverage of 4.3x at June 30.

"We achieved Adjusted EBITDA growth and outstanding cash generation despite a modest organic revenue decline impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, " said president and CEO Michael Stubblefield.

Refinancing of $2B unsecured notes recently completed, which will "lower Avantor's annual interest expense by more than $90M," told Stubblefield.

Net income increased to $60.2M from a net loss of $48.7M in 2Q19; adjusted EPS of $0.19 (+32.5%).

