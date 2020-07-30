For Q2, Churchill Downs (CHDN +5.2% ) reported net revenue of $185.1M (-61.2% Y/Y) beating consensus by $65.07M.

Revenue drop was due to a $149.4M decrease from Churchill Downs Racetrack primarily due to the rescheduling of the 146th Kentucky Oaks and Derby, and a $13.5M decrease at Derby City Gaming due to the temporary suspension of operations.

Net loss of $118.8M vs. net income of $107.1M in year ago period; adjusted diluted EPS of -$0.53 vs. $2.83.

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.1M (-86% Y/Y); TwinSpires adjusted EBITDA growth of $18.3M as revenue in the online wagering segment rose 26.7%

All gaming properties of Churchill Downs are now reopened except for Calder Casino in Miami, Florida.

Post reopening for the period in May and/or June through June 30, 2020, wholly-owned regional casino properties reported a 9% Y/Y growth in net revenue, 38% growth in adjusted EBITDA and a 9 percentage point margin improvement.

Cash balance stood at $649.2M vs. $96.2M as of December 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had ~$147.1 million repurchase authority remaining under the share repurchase program; no share repurchases conducted during the quarter.

