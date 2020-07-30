Valaris (VAL -10.9% ) says a debt restructuring likely will be implemented "imminently" through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, according to a 10-Q filing.

The company's restructuring "may result in the cancellation of existing equity interests and little or no recovery to existing shareholders."

Valaris says it is unlikely it will be able to comply with some requirements of its credit agreements over the next year, such as maintaining a debt-to-capitalization ratio equal or less than 60%; the ratio was 57.7% at the end of June.

The company says there is "substantial uncertainty" over whether it will meet a $79.2M interest payment in mid-August, after it missed $58.5M in bond interest payments in June and July.