Gildan Activewear (GIL -0.6% ) reports Q2 revenue of $229.7M (-71.3% Y/Y), misses estimates by $11.7M.

Activewear sales totaled $131.6M, down 80.2% from Q2 2019, sales in the hosiery and underwear category of $98.1M was down 27.9%.

Company reported a gross loss of $148.5M, or $122.5M on an adjusted basis primarily to COVID-19 and Back to Basics related impacts.

Operating loss totaled $236.1M

Diluted EPS loss of $1.26, and adjusted EPS loss of $0.99.

In June, the company negotiated a 12-month covenant amendment to our existing credit agreements providing increased financial flexibility through Q1 2021 as the company continues to navigate through this global pandemic.

Previously: Gildan Activewear EPS misses by $0.60, misses on revenue (July 30)