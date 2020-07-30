Google's (GOOG +0.7% , GOOGL +0.7% ) reveal of the anticipated budget phone Pixel 4a is set for Monday, Aug. 3.

That comes via an easter-egg teaser page found by 9to5 Google, which features placeholder text until a certain color sequence is unlocked.

Pricing and exact order details are undetermined for now, but likely will be revealed on Monday.

While Google's Pixel line hasn't made a significant impact on the high end of smartphones vs. rivals Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but its lower-cost phones have provided sales boosts. Now the 4a is set to go head to head against Apple's iPhone SE (starting at $399).