Samsung's positive memory comments drive semi equipment stocks higher

Jul. 30, 2020 2:40 PM ETSSNNF, LRCX, AMAT, ENTGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Last night, Samsung (OTC:SSNNF) reported Q2 results with a positive outlook, especially for memory products.
  • Evercore ISI writes that "at a high level, the company saw solid memory demand" in data center and PC, helping to offset businesses hit harder by the pandemic like mobile.
  • Stifel says Samsung was "constructively positive" on memory fundamentals, citing further strength in work from home and gaming.
  • The firm says Lam Research (LRCX +4.6%), Applied Materials (AMAT +1.6%), and Entegris (ENTG +1.5%) are the "best exposed to Samsung’s semiconductor spending."
