Antero Resources (AR -1.8% ) says it plans to continue to hedge significantly, shed non-core assets and limit rigs in the field after low commodity prices led to a sharp Q2 loss.

"There's no temptation to change our plan," senior VP of finance Michael Kennedy said during today's earnings conference call, referring to the possibility of adding a second rig crew in some acreage to raise production. "We're pretty fixated on free cash flow and maintenance capital level, flat production."

Antero's Q2 net daily production increased 9% Y/Y to 3.52B cfe/day, as its average realized price after hedges declined 13% to $2.81/Mcfe.

"The pandemic impact on natural gas demand is expected to be less strong or impactful and of shorter duration than in oil, leading to an undersupplied gas market in 2021," President and CEO Glen Warren said on the call.

Shares are lower after the company reported a larger than expected Q2 loss while revenues plunged 63% to $485M from $1.3B a year ago.