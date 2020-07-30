Petrobras (PBR -2.6% ) says it agrees to pay 950M reais ($183.7M) to its employee pension fund to settle a dispute over a failed investment in drillship company Sete Brasil.

A steep drop in the price of oil along with the Operation Car Wash corruption investigation led to the cancellation of many of Sete Brasil's contracts with Petrobras and saddled Sete Brasil with billions of reais in debt.

Petrobras says the settlement with Petros will end the pension fund's arbitration case while not admitting guilt or responsibility.

Separately, Petrobras says it could receive 16.9B reais ($3.27B) after a favorable tax ruling found it had overpaid to so-called PIS and Cofins taxes.