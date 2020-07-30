Pilgrim's Pride under pressure on Q2 earnings
Jul. 30, 2020 3:01 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)PPCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- For Q2, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -5.8%) net sales of $2.82B (-0.7% Y/Y) misses consensus by $110M.
- Net GAAP loss of $6.04M or $0.02/share vs. $170.07M or $0.68/share.
- Operating income margins of 2.2% in U.S., -13.3% in Mexico and 3.1% in Europe operations, respectively.
- In its legacy European operations, newly acquired European assets improvement has been maintained, with EBITDA continuing to increase; also strong demand at retail partially offset by a reduction in foodservice, continuing strength in pork exports especially to China was reported.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $112.2M vs. $349.3M.
- As of June 30, 2020, cash balance stood at $507.4M vs. $260.6M as of December 30, 2019.
- "During the month of June, results were quite encouraging and showing a noticeable improvement globally. Compared to June 2019, the U.S. was roughly the same, Europe slightly better and Mexico in-line, even when considering all the disruptions, less than optimal product mix, and added operating costs because of COVID-19," interim CEO Fabio Sandri commented.
- Previously: Pilgrim's Pride EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue
- Previously: Pandemic has meatpackers thinking about automation (July 10)