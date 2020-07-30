Pilgrim's Pride under pressure on Q2 earnings

  • For Q2, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -5.8%) net sales of $2.82B (-0.7% Y/Y) misses consensus by $110M.
  • Net GAAP loss of $6.04M or $0.02/share vs. $170.07M or $0.68/share.
  • Operating income margins of 2.2% in U.S., -13.3% in Mexico and 3.1% in Europe operations, respectively.
  • In its legacy European operations, newly acquired European assets improvement has been maintained, with EBITDA continuing to increase; also strong demand at retail partially offset by a reduction in foodservice, continuing strength in pork exports especially to China was reported.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $112.2M vs. $349.3M.
  • As of June 30, 2020, cash balance stood at $507.4M vs. $260.6M as of December 30, 2019.
  • "During the month of June, results were quite encouraging and showing a noticeable improvement globally. Compared to June 2019, the U.S. was roughly the same, Europe slightly better and Mexico in-line, even when considering all the disruptions, less than optimal product mix, and added operating costs because of COVID-19," interim CEO Fabio Sandri commented.
  • Previously: Pilgrim's Pride EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue
  • Previously: Pandemic has meatpackers thinking about automation (July 10)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.