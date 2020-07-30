Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posts a Q2 operating loss per share of 7 cents of vs. operating EPS of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding realized loss on investments and interest rate swap, operating EPS would be 38 cents vs. 47 cents a year earlier.

Terminated interest rate swap with notional amount of $500M, results in interest expense savings of ~$10M per year.

Also recorded a net realized loss on the sale of three construction loans and, in connection with a troubled debt restructuring, on one hotel loan.

Q2 net interest income of $70.8M vs. $85.0M a year ago.

Current liquidity of $511M vs. $519M at June 30, 2020 and $590M at March 31, 2020.

Book value per share, excluding general CECL reserve, was $15.12 at June 30, 2020 vs. $14.94 at March 31, 2020.

Conference call on July 31 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance misses on revenue (July 30)