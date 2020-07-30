Kirkland Lake Gold Q2 production surges 54%

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +0.7% ) reports Q2 revenue $580.98M (+106.6% Y/Y), beating consensus.

Production of 329,770 ounces (+54% Y/Y)

All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold averaged $751 versus $638 last year.

Adjusted EPS of $0.79

EBITDA increases 67% to $309.7M

Progress of key growth projects and significant exploration success despite Covid-19 disruptions.

2020 Guidance: Consolidated gold production 1,350 – 1,400 kozs, operating cash costs/ounce sold $410-430.

"In my view, the stock should be trading at all-time highs here because of its strong production and higher gold prices, which now exceed $1,800/oz, almost $100 more than its average in Q2." says Gold Mining Bull on Seeking Alpha.

