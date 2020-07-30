Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Q2 net investment income of 32 cents per share trails the consensus estimate by a penny.

Provides 100% coverage of base distribution payout.

“During the second quarter, we originated total commitments of $266.2M which modestly grew our debt investment portfolio to a record $2.28B at cost, and our net interest income fully covered our base shareholder distribution,” said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein

As of June 30, 2020, HTGC had five debt investments on non-accrual with an investment cost and fair value of ~$61.1M and $11.5M, respectively, or 2.4% and 0.5% as a percentage of the total investment portfolio at cost and value, respectively; At March 31, 2020, HTGC had four debt investments on non-accrual representing 0.8% of total investment cost and 0.0% of value.

Q2 total investment income of $68.0M vs. consensus of $69.5M.

Q2 new debt and equity commitments of $266.2M; total gross fundings of $132.3M.

Unscheduled early principal repayments or "early loan repayments" of $85.4M vs. $150.5M in Q1.

Net asset value of $10.19 per share at Q2-end rises from $9.92 at Q1-end.

Conference call at 5:00 PM.

Previously: Hercules Capital EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 30)