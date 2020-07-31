Q2 revenue, including reimbursable costs, was $290.5M vs. consensus of $291.9M and down 4.8% Y/Y.

"With substantial liquidity, enhanced by the equity forward we successfully completed in June, we're ideally positioned and motivated to dial up investment activity in the second half of the year," said CEO Jason Fox.

Compares with $1.25 in Q1 and $1.22 in Q2 2019.

Real estate revenue, including reimbursable costs, was $283.6M, down 2.7% Y/Y.

WPC received 96% of contractual base rent that was due for Q2 2020 and 98% of contractual base rent that was due for July.

By segment, WPC collected 100% of self storage (net lease) rents, 99% of office rents, 98% of industrial, 98% of retail, and 37% of fitness, movie theater and restaurant rents for the quarter.

During the quarter, investment volume was $148.2M, bringing investment volume for H1 2020 to $403.9M.

Active capital investment projects of $42.4M expected to be completed in 2020, of which $30.3M remains to be funded