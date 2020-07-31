Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Q2 adjusted EPS of 11 cents beats consensus estimate of 1 cent and fell from 18 cents in Q1 and 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish notes that the company delivered "record low cost performance in lumber despite significant production curtailments."

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $386M vs.Visible Alpha consensus of $246.6M and $413M in Q1 and $343M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net sales of $1.63B vs. consensus of $1.44B and $1.73B in Q1 and $1.69B in Q2 2019.

Q2 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $140M fell from $173M in Q1; expects Q3 earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be lower than in Q2.

Q2 real estate, energy & natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $57M vs. $101M in Q1; expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be comparable with Q2.

Sees full-year adjusted EBITDA for real estate, energy & natural resources at about $235M, an increase from the $200M previously expected.

Q2 wood products adjusted EBITDA of $198M vs. $184M in Q1; sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA significantly higher than Q2, as QTD benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly higher than the Q2 average.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

