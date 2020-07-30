Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +0.1% ) expects a surge of export demand in H2, led by robust purchases by China, which could help propel the company to a record Q4 profit, CEO Juan Luciano said during today's earnings conference call.

"Potentially, we could have record profits in Q4 when you look at the volumes, plus the attractive prices, because we're going to have a big harvest in the U.S.," the CEO said.

China recently has been actively buying U.S. soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB) and corn (NYSEARCA:CORN), including its largest ever single-day corn purchase reported, and Luciano said China is "taking all the actions that reflect their intention to comply" with the Phase 1 trade deal reached with the U.S.

Luciano said China is expected to import 95M-96M metric tons of soybeans this year, and already has imported 70M mt from South America, so it needs to import 25M-26M mt more, of which they have already committed for half that total.

"So half is still to be done, which I think is going to be done from the U.S." in Q4, he said.

ADM shares have surrendered most of their early gains that followed a strong Q2 earnings beat.