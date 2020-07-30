Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) gains 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 EPS of 73 cents increased from 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $22.8M rose from $14.0M a year ago.

Q2 average economic interest rate spread of 2.12% increased from 1.70% a year ago.

Book value per share of $5.22 at June 30, 2020; estimates book value per share of $5.23-$5.33 at July 29, 2020.

Total return of 15.8%, comprised of 16.5 cents dividend per common share and 57 cents increase in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share.

Estimates Q3-to-date total return of 1.3%-3.3%, comprised of 6 cents dividend per common share and 1 cent-11 cents estimated increase in book value per common share divided by beginning book value per share.

Received $118.6M in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate of ~16.3%.

Conference call on July 31 at 10:00 AM ET.

