Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -0.9% ) reports Q2 revenue of $3.1B (-16% Y/Y), beating consensus by $20M.

Sales by segment: Tools and Storage -16%, Industrial -20%, Security -11%,

Operating Margin Rate Was 8.9%, aided by strong cost control and price realization.

Gross margin rate of 32.2%

The company is proceeding with the $1B cost reduction program, announced on April 2, which is expected to deliver $500M in cost savings in 2020. Q2 reports cost saving of $175M.

