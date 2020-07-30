CMS Energy (CMS -0.3% ) says it purchased a 51% stake in Aviator Wind, a 525 MW wind energy project in Texas that will support efforts by Facebook and McDonald's to achieve their clean energy goals; financial terms are not disclosed.

CMS says Aviator Wind will help Facebook - the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the U.S. in 2019 - reach its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and support 100% of its operations with renewable energy this year.

The project will start operations by fall 2020 in Coke County, ~250 miles southwest of Dallas.