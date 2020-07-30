"The name is simpler, fresher and more modern," says CEO Richard Fain, announcing that Royal Caribbean Cruises will now be known as Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

The company's flagship brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, Azamara, TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are all now members of parent Royal Caribbean Group.

Today's announcement formalizes what has been company policy since March when it quietly began using Royal Caribbean Group in its press releases.

RCL at the moment has suspended all cruises through September 30. Competitor Carnival has gone well past that date.