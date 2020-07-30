Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) rises 1.5% after Odeon Capital analyst Alex Arnold initiates coverage with a Buy rating, saying the stock has been "over-penalized by the COVID downdraft."

Sets $20 price target.

Sees significant upside "as ongoing disposition of remaining assets draws asset mispricing in clearer focus."

Expects future dispositions to cover the estimated $475M remaining mortgage and a $190M preferred to Site Centers.

Using a couple of different methods for valuing RVI's assets, Arnold believes fair value is in excess of $20 and "a real bull-case scenario may be in the $40s."

Arnold's Buy recommendation contrasts with Bearish Quant rating.

Compare RVI's stock price with the S&P 500 for the past six months: