Dana (DAN -8.2% ) reports Q2 sales of $1.08B vs. $2.3B in Q2 2019, the decrease is mainly due to weaker demand across all mobility markets.

Net loss of $174M or diluted EPS loss of $1.2

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5M, compared with profit of $286M prior. Decline due to idling of production in the first half of the quarter in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported it had total liquidity of $1.7B as of June 30, including $708M of available cash and marketable securities and $979M available on its committed revolving credit facility.

Read: Dana Still Worth A Look On Better Decrementals And Recovery Potential by Stephen Simpson on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: Dana EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (July 30)