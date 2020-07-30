Megacaps rise into earnings, helping market trim losses

The broader market closed down, but well off lows, and the Nasdaq finished in the green as investors bet on solid megacap earnings.

The S&P closed down 0.4% , the Dow was off 0.8% , but the Nasdaq gained 0.4% .

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet finished higher and report postmarket. Those gains were enough to trim sharp earlier losses caused by lower rates, sinking oil and economic jitters.

Breadth was still weak. Only Technology and Communication Services rose. Energy shed nearly 4%, with crude prices (CL1:COM) down 2.5% , also well off lows and above $40/oz.

The precious metals rally stalled and gold and silver miners were among the weakest subsectors.