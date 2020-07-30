Duke Energy (DUK -0.5% ) announces a partnership with SustainRNG to harness renewable natural gas on dairy farms, the company's first investment in renewable gas.

Duke says it has invested in a minority share of the company, without disclosing specifics, and retains the option to invest in future operating projects.

Renewable natural gas is methane that has been captured from the breakdown of organic waste and processed to remove contaminants, and interest in it is growing as more companies recognize its environmental benefits.

SustainRNG says it expects to complete its first project in 2021.