Gilead Q2 top line down 10%, non-GAAP earnings down 36% from pandemic disruptions

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Q2 results:
  • Total revenues: $5,143M (-9.5%); product sales: $5,067M (-9.7%); HIV: $4,000M (-1.0%).
  • Sales were pressured by pandemic-related disruptions affecting HCV products and generic encroachment on Letairis and Ranexa.
  • Top sellers: Biktarvy: $1,604M (+43.7%); Genvoya: $816 (-16.7%); Truvada: $387M (-46.1%); Yescarta: $156M (+30.0%).
  • Net income: ($3,339M) (-277.6%); non-GAAP net income: $1,400M (-36.2%); EPS: ($2.66) (-281.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.11 (-35.5%).
  • 2020 guidance: Product sales: $23.0B - 25.0B from 21.8B - 22.2B; EPS: $0.83 - 2.23 from $5.15 - 5.55; non-GAAP EPS: $6.25 - 7.65 from $6.05 - 6.45.
  • Shares down 1% after hours.
  • Gilead Sciences EPS misses by $0.34, misses on revenue
