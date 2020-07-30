Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up a quick 1.6% after easily clearing expectations with its Q2 earnings, as both ad revenues and subscribers came in ahead of expectations.

Revenues overall rose nearly 11%, to $18.69B; ad revenues rose 10% to $18.32B.

Operating income jumped 29% to $5.96B, with margin of 32%.

And amid a sharply lower effective tax rate (16% vs. 46%), net income nearly doubled, to $5.18B.

Daily active users were 1.79B (up 12%), topping expectations for 1.74B, and monthly active users also rose 12%, to 2.7B.

Family daily active people was 2.47B on average, up 15%. Family monthly active people was 3.14B, up 14%.

ARPU came in at $7.05 vs. an expected $6.63.

It expects Q3 ad revenue growth roughly in line with Q2's 10% rate.

Capex for the year will be on the higher side of the range, about $16B vs. a previous range of $14B-$16B.

Conference call to come at 6 p.m. ET.

