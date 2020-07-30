Ford (NYSE:F) expects a full-year 2020 EBIT loss on effects of the pandemic and weaker global demand.

Follows Q2 adjusted EBIT loss of $1.9B vs. -$4.71B consensus.

Anticipates Q3 adjusted EBIT of $0.5B-$1.5B, reflecting the effects of the pandemic, Y/Y weaker global demand for new vehicles, parts, and services and a lower profit from Ford Credit vs. a year ago.

Expects an adjusted EBIT loss in Q4, reflecting normal effect on volumes form downtime, changeover, and ramp up for the new F-150 together with continued lower overall industry units.

Wholesales of Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport, which will start shipping to customers in Q4, will not have a material effect on the company’s Q4 results.

Q4 profits at Ford Credit are expected to be lower from a year earlier.

Previously: Ford Motor EPS beats by $0.81, beats on revenue (July 30)