Q3 revenue guidance of $87B-$93B is well above consensus estimates for $86.44B. That range works out to 24%-33% year-over-year revenue growth.

Q3 operating income guidance of $2B-$5B tops the $3.1B consensus (at the midpoint). The guidance assumes more than $2B of Covid-related costs. The company earned $3.2B in operating income in Q3 of 2019.

Looking at Q2, revenue of $88.91B grew 40% Y/Y and topped consensus by about $7B. North American segment revenue rose 43% Y/Y to $55.44B, topping $50.4B consensus; international segment revenue rose 38% to $22.67B, topping $19.7B consensus. AWS revenue of $10.81B was up 29%, but shy of consensus for $11B.

Q2 operating income of $5.8 billion up from $3.1B a year ago.

Free cash flow for TTM of $31.9 billion up from $25B for TTM in Q2 2019.

CEO Jeff Bezos: "As expected, we spent over $4B on incremental COVID-19-related costs in the quarter to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers in this time of high demand ... We’ve created over 175K new jobs since March and are in the process of bringing 125K of these employees into regular, full-time positions." He notes that third-party sales in Q2 again grew faster than first-party sales. Headcount rose 4% for the quarter and 34% Y/Y to 876.8K.

The conference call begins at 5:30 ET.

AMZN +3.25% after hours

